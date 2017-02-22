New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.40 million. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) opened at 15.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. New Media Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $668.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.37%.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/new-media-investment-group-inc-newm-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-13-eps.html.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,125,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 255,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 244,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 539.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc (New Media) is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. It has a focus on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets. The Company is a publisher of locally based print and online media. The Company’s operating segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing and Western US Publishing.

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.