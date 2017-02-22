NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) PT Raised to $43.00

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

“We believe the company is better positioned today than it has been in years, but struggle to see relief from the aggressively competitive storage market near-term.”,” Robert W. Baird’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 40.52 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post $2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 69.09%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $143,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,690.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,393 shares of company stock worth $1,040,524 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

