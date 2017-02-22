NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 40.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.50. NetApp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.09%.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $191,690.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $1,040,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,938,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $456,344,000 after buying an additional 289,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,001,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,150,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,604,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,851,000 after buying an additional 403,752 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,603,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,273,000 after buying an additional 114,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 212.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,941,000 after buying an additional 1,574,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

