NCC Group PLC (NCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price target on shares of NCC Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.99) price target on shares of NCC Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NCC Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on the stock. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.31) price target on shares of NCC Group PLC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 279.38 ($3.48).

Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) opened at 90.16 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 249.25 million. NCC Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 88.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 377.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

In other news, insider Paul Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £95,500 ($118,988.29).

NCC Group PLC Company Profile

NCC Group plc is a holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of independent advice and services to customers by way of the provision of escrow and assurance services. It operates through three segments: Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Domain Services segment is focused on maintaining and publishing the .trust security standards.

