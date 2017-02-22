Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Navigant reported modest fourth quarter 2016 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04. The company continues to focus on cost-streamlining and restructuring activities to better align its capacity with market demand. Navigant expects its future growth to primarily come from expanded capabilities in the healthcare and energy sectors. However, stiff competitions, low barriers to entry and currency fluctuations are likely to peg back its profitability to some extent. Relatively limited new assignments and regulatory stringencies due to the uncertainty in the global economy remain other headwinds. Navigant also relies heavily on a group of senior-level consultants and business development professionals. Competition for skilled consultants is intense and retention-related issues are a continuous challenge for the company. It has also underperformed the industry in the last three months.”

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) opened at 23.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Navigant Consulting has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm earned $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navigant Consulting news, CEO Julie Howard sold 83,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,135,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,898,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 347,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,049,000 after buying an additional 270,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $6,291,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 64.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 238,641 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc (Navigant) is a global professional services firm. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. The Company operates in four segments: Disputes, Investigations & Economics; Financial, Risk & Compliance; Healthcare, and Energy. The Disputes, Investigations & Economics segment’s professional services include valuation and economic analysis, as well as accounting, regulatory, construction and computer forensic expertise.

