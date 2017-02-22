National Bank Financial Trims First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Target Price to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FM. Scotiabank reaffirmed a focus stock rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a research note on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$10.00 to C$14.20 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised First Quantum Minerals Limited from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.37.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) opened at 15.58 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

First Quantum Minerals Limited Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, development and mining. It produces copper in concentrate, copper cathode, nickel in concentrate, gold, zinc, platinum-group elements (PGE) and pyrite. Its operations and development projects are located in Zambia, Mauritania, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Australia, Panama, Peru and Argentina.

