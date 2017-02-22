N+1 Singer Reiterates Corporate Rating for Driver Group Plc (DRV)

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at N+1 Singer in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) opened at 43.50 on Monday. Driver Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 33.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 73.79. The company’s market cap is GBX 13.59 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.74.

Driver Group Plc Company Profile

Driver Group Plc (Driver) is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The Company conducts its operations through three operating divisions: Europe & Americas (EuAm); APAC, Middle East & Africa (AMEA), and Initiate. The EuAm and AMEA divisions provide various services, such as quantity surveying, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management.

