Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie bought 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,174 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £493.08 ($614.35).

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) opened at 1177.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.16. Murray International Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.73 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,178.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

“Murray International Trust plc (MYI) Insider David Hardie Buys 42 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/murray-international-trust-plc-myi-insider-david-hardie-buys-42-shares-of-stock.html.

About Murray International Trust plc

Murray International Trust PLC is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve a total return greater than its benchmark by investing predominantly in equities worldwide. Its assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of international equities and fixed income securities spread across a range of industries and economies.

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.