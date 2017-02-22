Morguard Real Estate Inv.’s (MRT.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$16.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust’s primary business is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then deliver the benefits of such real estate ownership to unitholders. The Trust holds a diversified real estate portfolio of approximately 50 retail, office and other properties consisting of approximately 8.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

