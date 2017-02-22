Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday.

MRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust’s primary business is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then deliver the benefits of such real estate ownership to unitholders. The Trust holds a diversified real estate portfolio of approximately 50 retail, office and other properties consisting of approximately 8.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

