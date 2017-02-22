Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $127.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.96 to $110.33 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.64 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,720 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company earned $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. McDonald’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. McDonald’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

