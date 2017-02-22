Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €157.00 ($167.02) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €154.00 ($163.83) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. equinet AG set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.65 ($181.54).

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 165.84 on Friday. Allianz SE has a one year low of €118.40 and a one year high of €166.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €159.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.20.

“Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV) a €161.00 Price Target” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-allianz-se-alv-a-161-00-price-target.html.

