MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 10th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) opened at 68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $68.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business earned $405 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $96,243. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Dougherty & Co raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc (MKS) is a provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity. The Company operates through segments, including Advanced Manufacturing Capital Equipment, which includes the development, manufacturing and sales of instruments, control and vacuum products, power and reactive gas products; Global Service, which includes the worldwide servicing of instruments, control and vacuum products, power and reactive gas products and certain other product groups; Asia Region Sales, which includes sales of products that are re-sold from the Advanced Manufacturing Capital Equipment and Other segments into Asia regions, and Other.

