MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) is scheduled to be releasing its Q416 earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. MiMedx Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiMedx Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Aegis started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, First Analysis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories.

