MGM Resorts International (MGM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened at 26.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Daniel D’arrigo sold 32,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $980,823.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,770.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phyllis James sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $165,884.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,286.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,096. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 42,760,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,113,000 after buying an additional 40,760,049 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,744,000 after buying an additional 211,912 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,525.9% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,830,000 after buying an additional 15,244,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,674,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,878,000 after buying an additional 363,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,610,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after buying an additional 455,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casino resorts. It operates in two segments: wholly owned domestic resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and other resort amenities. It has additional business activities, including its investments in unconsolidated affiliates, and other corporate and management operations.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.