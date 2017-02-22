Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $713-723 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $157.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in an array of interventional and diagnostic procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. Its cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases; embolotherapeutic products, and cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology (CRM/EP) devices.

