Medtronic PLC (MDT) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Hold”

Vetr cut shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $80.67 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 80.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Medtronic PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen purchased 13,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

