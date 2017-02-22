MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Upgraded by Jefferies Group LLC to Buy

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDCA. Albert Fried & Company lowered MDC Partners from an overweight rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised MDC Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDC Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MDC Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) opened at 8.85 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $478.48 million. MDC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/mdc-partners-inc-mdca-upgraded-by-jefferies-group-llc-to-buy.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,313,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,862,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after buying an additional 510,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MDC Partners by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,033,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 502,251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 356,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 1,638,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 294,849 shares during the last quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company’s segment is Advertising and Communications. It operates through a network of Partner Firms. The Advertising and Communications segment consists of integrated marketing consulting services to Partner Firms that offers advertising, marketing, media, communications solutions, and specialized consumer insights and analytics, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; public relations; corporate communications; market research; corporate identity and branding services; sales promotion; the design, development, research and implementation of consumer services, and direct marketing services.

