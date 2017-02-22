McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 128.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.44.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Vetr raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $121.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

