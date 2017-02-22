McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $641.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.01 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. McDermott International updated its FY17 guidance to $0.29 EPS.

Shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened at 7.91 on Wednesday. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

“McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) Releases Earnings Results” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/mcdermott-international-inc-mdr-releases-earnings-results.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 241.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 70.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of McDermott International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDermott International from $5.45 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of McDermott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.