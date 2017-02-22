Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 5.25 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $209.78 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.44.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/maxim-group-analysts-give-abeona-therapeutics-inc-abeo-a-14-00-price-target.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,036,000. Finally, RTW Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.