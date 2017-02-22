UBM Plc (LON:UBM) insider Marina Wyatt purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 721 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £151.41 ($188.65).

Marina Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Marina Wyatt purchased 21 shares of UBM Plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($186.03).

Shares of UBM Plc (LON:UBM) opened at 726.50 on Wednesday. UBM Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 514.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 750.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 719.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 709.96. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.85 billion.

“Marina Wyatt Acquires 21 Shares of UBM Plc (UBM) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/marina-wyatt-acquires-21-shares-of-ubm-plc-ubm-stock.html.

UBM has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of UBM Plc to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.22) to GBX 760 ($9.47) in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of UBM Plc from GBX 725 ($9.03) to GBX 755 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “an equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.97) price target on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 788 ($9.82) price target on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 735.76 ($9.17).

About UBM Plc

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

Receive News & Ratings for UBM Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBM Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.