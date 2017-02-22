Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

“Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/manulife-financial-co-mfc-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) opened at 18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.