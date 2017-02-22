Manitowoc Food Service, Inc. (MFS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Manitowoc Food Service, Inc. (NYSE:MFS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc Food Service in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc Food Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc Food Service in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc Food Service in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc Food Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Manitowoc Food Service (NYSE:MFS) opened at 19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Manitowoc Food Service has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Manitowoc Food Service (NYSE:MFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Manitowoc Food Service had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business earned $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc Food Service will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maurice D. Jones sold 3,400 shares of Manitowoc Food Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $60,656.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,532 shares of company stock worth $99,970.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Food Service by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc Food Service during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Food Service by 2,090.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Food Service by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc Food Service by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,108,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 524,945 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Food Service Company Profile

Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and services an integrated portfolio of hot and cold category products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

