Mammooth Energy (TUSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Mammooth Energy (NASDAQ:TUSK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.43. The company earned $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.55 million. Mammooth Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mammooth Energy (NASDAQ:TUSK) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,472 shares. Mammooth Energy has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company’s market cap is $801.75 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mammooth Energy stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mammooth Energy (NASDAQ:TUSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Mammooth Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammooth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wunderlich initiated coverage on Mammooth Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Mammooth Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mammooth Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Mammooth Energy in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammooth Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

“Mammooth Energy (TUSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/mammooth-energy-tusk-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-1-43-eps.html.

About Mammooth Energy

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammooth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammooth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.