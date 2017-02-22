Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $51.34 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

MNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 54.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $829.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/mallinckrodt-plc-mnk-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-vetr-inc.html.

In other Mallinckrodt PLC news, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the fourth quarter worth $397,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after buying an additional 1,403,738 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the third quarter worth $31,922,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 896,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 409,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the fourth quarter worth $20,277,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.