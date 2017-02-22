Macy’s Inc (M) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3.2-4.3% to ~$24.67-24.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.80 billion.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) opened at 32.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

