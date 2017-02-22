Macy’s Inc (M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr cut shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $34.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 32.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Macy’s Inc (M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/macys-inc-m-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,316,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,655,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,271,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,699,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,086,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,640,000 after buying an additional 332,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,685,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,236,000 after buying an additional 350,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,916,000 after buying an additional 213,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.