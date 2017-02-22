Macquarie Increases Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Price Target to GBX 530

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Macquarie from GBX 489 ($6.09) to GBX 530 ($6.60) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRE. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Monday, October 31st. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 590 ($7.35) to GBX 640 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 545 ($6.79) to GBX 595 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.97) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 660.18 ($8.23).

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) opened at 711.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 467.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 775.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 686.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 675.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

“Macquarie Increases Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Price Target to GBX 530” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/macquarie-increases-lancashire-holdings-limited-lre-price-target-to-gbx-530.html.

About Lancashire Holdings Limited

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Lloyd’s, Property, Energy, Marine and Aviation. The Company operates as a specialty insurer/reinsurer operating across three platforms: Lancashire, Cathedral and Kinesis.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.