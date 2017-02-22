Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Loews (NYSE:L) opened at 47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.73. Loews has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 4.82%. Loews’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Loews will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/loews-co-l-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-27th.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Loews from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $103,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $807,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,789 shares of company stock worth $1,404,809. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids and gathering and processing of natural gas, and operation of a chain of hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.