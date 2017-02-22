Loblaw Companies Limited (L) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at Eight Capital

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies Limited has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.08.

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) opened at 69.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $74.59.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) is a Canada-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial products and services. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services and Choice Properties.

