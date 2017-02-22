Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR)

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.35) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.98) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.98) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 730 ($9.10) to GBX 740 ($9.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.65) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.11 ($8.31).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) opened at 732.50 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 13.42 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 685.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 717.54. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 588.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 875.50.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/liberum-capital-reiterates-hold-rating-for-rolls-royce-holding-plc-rr.html.

In other news, insider Frank Chapman purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £3,959.98 ($4,933.94). Also, insider Kevin Smith purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 701 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £2,642.77 ($3,292.76). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $684,075.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a provider of an integrated power and propulsion solutions. The Company operates through two divisions: Aerospace, which includes civil and defense businesses, and Land & Sea, which includes power systems, marine and nuclear businesses. Its civil aerospace business is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.