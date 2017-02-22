Liberum Capital Lowers Meggitt plc (MGGT) Price Target to GBX 360

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 360 ($4.49) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGGT. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.05) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Meggitt plc from GBX 370 ($4.61) to GBX 460 ($5.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.61) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on Meggitt plc from GBX 470 ($5.86) to GBX 465 ($5.79) and set a ” neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.94 ($5.41).

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) opened at 416.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.72. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.22 billion. Meggitt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 485.10.

Meggitt plc Company Profile

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and the Meggitt Equipment Group. Its Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems is a supplier of aircraft wheels, brakes and brake control systems.

