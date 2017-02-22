LendingClub Corporation (LC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,132,091 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 13th total of 55,029,805 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,368,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $226,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,330,324.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 933,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $5,293,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,071,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,753. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 1,383.7% in the second quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 57,739,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,279,000 after buying an additional 53,847,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 73.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,389,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,926,000 after buying an additional 6,099,557 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 12,453,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,383,000 after buying an additional 5,161,479 shares in the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter worth $13,011,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter worth $12,724,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s market cap is $2.24 billion.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company earned $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.84 million. LendingClub Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

