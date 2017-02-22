LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Issues Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) opened at 24.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $456.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 19.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It operates in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

