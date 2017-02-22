Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn upped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Progressive Corporation (The)’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Progressive Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

"Langen Mcalenn Weighs in on Progressive Corporation (The)'s Q1 2017 Earnings (PGR)"

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

Shares of Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) opened at 38.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $38.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,186,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,741,000 after buying an additional 296,244 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 45.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at $6,250,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 3,568,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 70,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $375,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Progressive Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

About Progressive Corporation (The)

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

