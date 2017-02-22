Lam Research Co. (LRCX) CEO Sells $1,875,680.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $1,875,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin B. Anstice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Martin B. Anstice sold 16,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $1,723,680.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Martin B. Anstice sold 16,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,608,640.00.

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.58. 1,610,695 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $119.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.05. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post $9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

“Lam Research Co. (LRCX) CEO Sells $1,875,680.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/lam-research-co-lrcx-ceo-sells-1875680-00-in-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 104,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 259.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 209.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 740,148 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.18.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.