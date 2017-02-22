Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 159.91 ($1.99).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.32) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) opened at 122.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.00. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 121.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 122.10. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.24 billion.

“Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/ladbrokes-coral-group-plc-lcl-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Company Profile

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over the counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as, other sports and by machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.