Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in a research note published on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 139.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $141.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business earned $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will post $9.60 EPS for the current year.

“Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/laboratory-corporation-of-america-holdings-lh-earns-hold-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing clinical laboratory services and drug development support. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.