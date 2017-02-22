Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) traded down 1.00% on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 132,323 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. Kite Pharma has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm’s market cap is $2.72 billion.

In other news, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 10,000 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $76,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,706.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,380 shares of company stock worth $2,342,547. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,579,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Pharma by 80.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its position in Kite Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Kite Pharma by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,751,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,823,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

