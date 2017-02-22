Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) opened at 5.04 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock’s market cap is $6.27 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

"Kinross Gold's (K) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada" was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze

In other Kinross Gold news, insider Michel Sylvestre sold 8,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.99, for a total transaction of C$43,807.21.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. Its segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

