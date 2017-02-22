Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), formerly Killam Properties Inc, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating and developing multi-family apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHCs). Its portfolio includes real estate assets located in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Alberta.

