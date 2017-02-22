Keyera Corp (KEY) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera Corp from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera Corp from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.05.

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) opened at 41.32 on Thursday. Keyera Corp has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23.

Keyera Corp Company Profile

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. It owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collects and processes raw natural gas, removes waste products and separates the economic components through its Gathering and Processing Business Unit.

