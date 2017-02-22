Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 83 price target on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 73.50 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a CHF 80 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 68 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestle SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestle SA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 80.89.

Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) opened at 73.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of CHK 73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of CHK 73.89. Nestle SA has a one year low of CHK 67.00 and a one year high of CHK 80.05.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/kepler-capital-markets-reiterates-chf-83-price-target-for-nestle-sa-nesn.html.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.