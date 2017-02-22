Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€166.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €166.00 ($176.60) price objective on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €181.00 ($192.55) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas AG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €146.13 ($155.45).

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 151.879 on Friday. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €95.20 and a 12-month high of €160.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €148.64 and a 200 day moving average of €148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of €30.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.451.

