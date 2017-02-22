Kepler Capital Markets Raises BAE Systems plc (BA) Price Target to GBX 700

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) had its price target boosted by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 600 ($7.48) to GBX 700 ($8.72) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of BAE Systems plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.48) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 697 ($8.68) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.36) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc from GBX 565 ($7.04) to GBX 645 ($8.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BAE Systems plc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 602.14 ($7.50).

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) opened at 610.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 19.32 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 599.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 569.47. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 464.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 631.50.

About BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. Its segments include Electronic Systems, which consist of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities; Cyber & Intelligence, which consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and the United Kingdom-headquartered applied intelligence business; Platforms & Services (US), which produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions; Platforms & Services (UK), which consist of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities; Platforms & Services (International), which consist of the Company’s businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA joint venture, and HQ, which comprises the Company’s head office activities, together with approximately 49% interest in Air Astana.

