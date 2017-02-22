Kepler Capital Markets Increases InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Price Target to GBX 3,500

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 3,022.80 ($37.66) to GBX 3,500 ($43.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 2,660 ($33.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($44.23) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($44.23) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 3,410 ($42.49) to GBX 3,775 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,207.22 ($39.96).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) opened at 3879.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.84 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,754.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,396.60. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,404.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,029.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company operates hotels in three ways: as a franchisor, as a manager, and on an owned and leased basis. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. The Company operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

