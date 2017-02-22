Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone SA (BN) a €73.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. S&P Global Inc. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.58 ($72.95).

Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of €37.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. Danone SA has a 12 month low of €57.66 and a 12 month high of €70.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.70.

Danone SA Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

