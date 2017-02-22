Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) opened at 284.8325 on Friday. Kenmare Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 96.20 and a one year high of GBX 366.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.96. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 39.62 million.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/kenmare-resources-plc-kmr-earns-buy-rating-from-canaccord-genuity.html.

Kenmare Resources plc Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc (Kenmare) is a mining company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the operation and further development of the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, which is located in northern coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, such as the titanium minerals, including ilmenite and rutile, as well as zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

