KBR, Inc. (KBR) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) opened at 16.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $17.95.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/kbr-inc-kbr-receives-buy-rating-from-da-davidson.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in KBR by 21.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KBR by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KBR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc (KBR) is an engineering, procurement, construction and services company. The Company supports global hydrocarbons and international Government services market sectors. It operates through three business segments: Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), and Government Services (GS).

